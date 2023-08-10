Minister Bowleg excited to see teams compete overseas

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg is ready to see Bahamian athletes compete overseas this month.

The Bahamas has fielded some strong teams in both basketball and track and field in recent weeks.

The men’s national team features one of the best rosters assembled with four National Basketball Association (NBA) players, including Chavano “Buddy” Hield, Kai Jones, Deandre Ayton and the most recent addition, Eric Gordon.

In track and field, The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) recently named an 11-member team, featuring former 400 metre champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner to lead the fold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Bowleg has high expectations for both teams starting with the men’s national team, who will begin competition against Cuba at the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, on Monday.

“I am happy as the minister to see us commence playing for the Pre-Qualifiers starting next week Monday with the first game against Cuba…I expect them to move on to the next level and give us an opportunity to qualify for the Olympics,” Bowleg stated.

Following the release of Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon by USA Basketball this past Monday, Bowleg expressed that it has always been in the plans to field a team of this magnitude.

“This is something that was in the making some years ago to try and get those persons who have ties with The Bahamas to be able to play for The Bahamas…it was a process that took some time in order for USA Basketball to release them [and] since they were able to release them after negotiating over the years we are just happy,” Bowleg added.

Although Gordon is a more seasoned player at 34-years old, the Minister believes he still has a lot left in the tank for Team Bahamas.

The national team will compete in Pool A against Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay and the US Virgin Islands. The winner will be granted the opportunity to compete in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament set for next year July 2-7.

The stacked men’s national team will face their toughest test of the tournament against Argentina in a must-see match next week Wednesday.

TRACK

With the 11-member team all set for the 19th edition of the World Championships on August 19-27, the Minister once again has lofty expectations.

“Well I am happy the Director of Sports will be headed there along with the Chairman of the World Relays…I am looking for great things coming from Steven Gardiner and all of those other athletes who will be representing us over there,” he said.

Along with Miller-Uibo, who won the 400m title in Eugene, Oregon in 2022, will be sprinter Anthonique Strachan, hurdler Devynne Charlton, Charisma Taylor and NCAA javelin champion Rhema Otabor.

Gardiner will be joined by quarter-miler Alonzo Russell, sprinter Terrence Jones, veteran high jumper Donald Thomas, long jumper LaQuan Nairn and hurdler Shakeem Hall-Smith.

Miller-Uibo, coming off her most recent stint in the heptathlon at the 2023 BAAA junior and senior national championships, will defend her title in the 400m.

Gardiner, the 400m national champion, punched his ticket to Budapest with a world leading time of 43.74 mid-July. He will look to make the country proud after missing competition in Oregon due to injury.

The team is expected to begin their commute to Budapest next Monday.