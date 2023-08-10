Tar washing up on beaches after oil spill

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama residents and visitors have encountered a black oily substance at Fortune Beach in the Lucaya area. This follows an oil spill believed to be from last week’s oil spill at the jetty off Pinder’s Point - but there are suggestions that there may have been a separate spill in the area.

Miles of seaweed caked with clumps of sticky tar have washed ashore on the beach at Banana Bay, Fortune Cay, Viva Club Fortuna Beach Resort, and Spanish Main, according to witness reports.

Fortune Cay resident Ona Joyce was walking the beach on Tuesday when she noticed the black sticky stains and residue on her feet and bathing suit.

“After I walked home from the beach I went to wash my feet and noticed it had two inches of what I thought was tar,” she said.

Mrs Joyce and her husband are part-time residents and second homeowners at the gated community for almost 18 years.

“We never seen anything like this,” she said when The Tribune visited the site on Wednesday.

Other residents at the beachfront community had also come in contact with thick clumps of tar and seaweed on the beach and shared photos of their blackened feet in a group chat.

A neighbour’s dog had also reportedly burned its paw on the oil and had to be taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

After searching Google for oil spills in Freeport, Ms Joyce saw The Tribune’s article on the oil spill at Buckeye Bahamas Hub marine terminal.

“I saw there was one (spill) last week so I figured that must have been the source of it,” she claimed.

Mrs Joyce said residents would like to see the beach cleaned properly and the oily seaweed removed and monitored.

Last week, government officials leading the investigation into the oil spill advised residents who see any oil substances on the beach to contact the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection and Buckeye.

Ms Joyce contacted the company by email but has not heard back from anyone. She also tried contacting Buckeye by telephone, but received a voice message saying “cannot connect”.

However, Tribune Business today reports that there are suggestions there may have been a second, separate spill in the area.

Further west, Italian visitors Malco and Andrea Gafafel reported seeing oil on the beach for the past three days. The couple said they are guests at the Viva Club Fortuna Beach Resort.

“There is a lot of black pieces of petroleum for two to three days. Lots here in Banana Bay, and at the hotel Viva Club Fortuna there is a lot of black petrol everywhere. It is bad stuff because the people come here for sand and the beach and sea. And it is impossible walking the beach because of the petrol in the sand,” the couple said.

Resort manager Kelvin Tejava said they have not received any report of oil on the beach at the resort, but will look into it and make some checks.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Buckeye Partners (“Buckeye”) said the company is aware of petroleum-based residue that has been found on certain area beaches and is addressing the situation.

“Buckeye Partners continues its robust containment, recovery, and remediation initiatives aimed at protecting the environment following the release of fuel oil at its Buckeye Bahamas Hub marine terminal on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

“These initiatives are guided by Buckeye’s ongoing environmental monitoring – including systematic aerial surveys and on-the-ground beach patrols.

“While the source of the material is currently unknown, we are actively investigating and have initiated clean-up efforts on local beaches, as well as continuous monitoring across the area in coordination with other stakeholders.

“We remain in regular contact with the government of The Bahamas, as well as other local officials, and will continue to provide regular updates. Buckeye is grateful for the privilege to operate in The Bahamas, and our top priority is community, workforce, and environmental safety.”

Last week, Buckeye informed the government that an estimated two to three barrels of fuel oil spilled in waters at its marine terminal during a flushing operation to facilitate the transfer of product between two tanks. An oil sheen was observed on the water’s surface and booms were promptly deployed and efforts were initiated to recover the oil.

A team at the Port Department, the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, and the Department of Environmental Health Services are investigating the spill.

• See Tribune Business for more.