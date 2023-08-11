$1,500 in fines for possession of ammunition, drugs and breaching probation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunmedia.net

A MAN was fined $1,500 after he admitted to having an unfired round of ammunition and drugs in his car in Sunshine Park last week while still on probation for a prior drug offence.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Rodney Smith, 20, with possession of ammunition and possession of dangerous drugs.

Smith was stopped by police in his silver coloured Nissan Skyline in the area of Sunshine Park at 12.05am on August 10. He was arrested after police found one unfired round of .308mm ammunition and a quantity of Indian hemp inside his vehicle.

After pleading guilty to the charge, Smith was fined $500 for each of the drug and ammunition offences. He faced a third fine of $500 for breaching his probation on a previous drug offence for which he was convicted in April. Should the defendant fail to pay these fines he will risk three months in prison.

Another man and woman were granted $7,500 bail after they were allegedly found with a loaded firearm last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Diamont Hanna, 37, and Paulette Butler, 36, with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

K Melvin Munroe represented both accused.

The accused were arrested on the night of August 9 after police allegedly found them with a black Austria Glock .45mm pistol with the serial number erased. Ten unfired rounds of .45mm ammunition was also reportedly seized at the time.

After the two pleaded not guilty to the charges, $7,500 bail was granted with one or two sureties each. Hanna is expected to sign in at Carmichael Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm. Ms Butler is expected to sign in at Quakoo Street Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.

The trial in this matter is set for September 28–29.