FNM MAKES NEW IMMIGRATION CLAIM: Document suggests people did not renounce nationality before citizenship awarded

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

IMMIGRATION Director Keturah Ferguson was purportedly concerned that some people became naturalised Bahamians without renouncing their citizenship, a potentially significant breach of the law.

Ms Ferguson purportedly sent a July 13, 2022, email about the matter to Permanent Secretary Cecilia Strachan, Immigration Minister Keith Bell and other top officials, according to a document Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard released last night.

Mr Pintard did not disclose the entire email chain or reveal how officials responded to the purported email.

Ms Ferguson did not respond to a Whatsapp message on the email’s veracity before press time. Immigration Minister Keith Bell could not be reached for comment.

Ms Ferguson’s purported email said: “It has been brought to my attention that the department has been swearing in individuals without renunciation, contrary to the requirements of the Bahamas Nationality Act Chapter 190.

“Kindly advise under what legal grounds are we covered by not following the law. I await your urgent response.”

The constitution mandates that people renounce their citizenship to become naturalised Bahamians.

The Bahamas Nationality Regulations prescribes how people who cannot renounce their citizenship may become Bahamian citizens. Some, for instance, must fill out a form and commit to not claiming the protection of the other country.

Mr Pintard told The Tribune that Ms Ferguson has access to files and knows the policies surrounding exceptions.

“We know that, yes, a spouse, a woman who is married to a Bahamian man, doesn’t need to renounce her citizenship,” he said during the town hall meeting. “We know that minors in that scenario don’t have to renounce their citizenship, but what about all the other categories of persons?”

“The minister was busy approving persons, causing them to be approved even though they did not renounce their former citizenship. People were being naturalised.”

“Again, we have the memo where persons are saying: We are concerned that the law has not been followed in terms of this person being able to get permanent residency or citizenship.

“Every Bahamian ought to be concerned about what is motivating Keith Bell and his colleague to make the kind of decisions that they’re making and then have the audacity, the arrogance to say, man don’t say nothing, don’t answer no question.”

The FNM has scrutinised Mr Bell in recent weeks, alleging he superseded the conclusions of senior immigration officials a number of times, raising questions about whether laws were broken.

Following the controversy, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said immigration matters would be reviewed and better practices implemented. However, few details about the probe have been given, and officials have not answered press questions about the status or scope of the review.