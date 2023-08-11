Large quantity of marijuana seized in waters near Exuma

By LEANDRA ROLLE

A JOINT operation between police and US Customs and Border Protection led to the seizure of a large quantity of marijuana in waters near Exuma on Friday.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said sometime around 11.30am, officers, acting on information, proceeded to waters near Farmer’s Hill, Exuma where they came upon a white go-fast boat.

“Officials pursued the vessel which eventually beached on the beach in Farmers Hill,” she said. “The occupants were able to disembark the vessel, making good their escape. However, once officials conducted a search of that vessel, they discovered and confiscated 82 crocus sacks of suspected marijuana.

“It's a significant drug bust,” she said.

She said police are still looking for the boat operators and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Friday’s seizure comes after police confiscated $10m worth of cocaine in Long Island last weekend.

Chief Supt Skippings credited the hard work of the police force and its partners for the recent seizures.

“That's what happens when you have teamwork,” she said. “You have US Customs and Border Patrol. You have the DEA. You have the Drug Enforcement Unit. You have Marine Support Unit and at times, we also have local police on the islands.

“And so, because of that collaboration, that networking, that teamwork, as an organisation, we are yielding quick results and again, when we get these significant drug busts, we're able to save lives and so we will continue to be relentless.

“We will continue to pursue those persons who seek to bring in these harmful substances that actually destroy the lives of our people, we are not going to stop as an agency.”