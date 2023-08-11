Man fined for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $2,000 in court last week after admitting to having over 11lbs of Indian Hemp.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Giovanni Barr, 35, and Javargo Saunders, 31, with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

The pair were arrested on August 8 in New Providence after they were found with 11lbs and 6oz of marijuana. The drugs seized at their arrest have an estimated street value of $11,600.

In court Barr pleaded guilty to the charge while his co-accused pleaded not guilty. With Barr’s admission to the offence the charges against Saunders were withdrawn.

Barr was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000 or risk six months in prison.