Man jailed for shopbreaking, stealing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunmedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to eight months in prison after he admitted to breaking into a restaurant and stealing over $2,000 worth of property earlier this year.

Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Matthew Knowles, 25, with shopbreaking, stealing and receiving.

Knowles was accused of breaking into Captain Vinny’s on Prince George Wharf between 9.45pm on March 19 to 5.30am on March 20. It is claimed that he stole $2,507.61 worth of restaurant and bar supplies.

After Knowles pleaded guilty to the shopbreaking and stealing charges, the receiving charge against him was withdrawn. The accused was sentenced to eight months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and informed of his right to appeal the court’s judgement.