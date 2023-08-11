Mega Malt basketball camp ‘was a resounding success’

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

OLYMPIAN Frank Rutherford, with the help of two of his former native basketball recruits Lashann Higgs and Winslow Barry Jr, hosted another successful Mega Malt Basketball Camp and Clinic.

The two-day camp was staged on Tuesday and Wednesday in Harbour Island and attracted more than 50 participants, according to Rutherford, who has been hosting the event there for more than a decade.

Higgs and Barry Jr, the two most successful basketball players to come out of Harbour Island, just off the mainland of Eleuthera, played a pivotal role this year in providing their experience to the youngsters.

“We took the time not just to teach them how to become better athletes, but how they can develop better habits, like sacrifices and going the extra mile in becoming students of the game,” Rutherford said.

“These two alumni, who I had the opportunity to give them the opportunity to go to the United States and continue their dream in high school before they went on to further their education and eventually become pro players. Their participation this year made the camp that much special.”

Higgs, currently playing in Spain, was one of the top female basketball players in high school in the United States and the only Bahamian to become an McDonald’s All-American player before she went on to shine at the University of Texas where she graduated with her college degree.

Barry, at 6-feet, 11-inches, went to play at Concorde University in San Antonio, Texas after he turned down several other offers. After graduating with his degree in criminal justice, Barry Jr is now playing professionally in Finland.

Rutherford, who last week celebrated the 31st anniversary of winning the Bahamas’ first track and field Olympic Games medal with a bronze in the men’s triple jump in 1992 in Barcelona, Spain, said he always enjoys his trip to “Briland” because of the raw talent that is displayed in the local players every year. “These kids are thirsty and hungry for the opportunity to be redeveloped, so I will continue to come back to find more diamonds in the rough like Lashann and Winslow,” Rutherford said.

“The diamonds in the rough on these islands, who need to be developed, also need to be inspired to pursue their dreams, even if they don’t get the opportunity to go off to school or to play professional basketball.

“At least they will get a chance to be taught the discipline of the sport.”

Rutherford, who created the Mega Malt international brand of the non-alcoholic drink, thanked the new owner of the Valentine Yacht Club, Lee Prosenjak, for hosting Rutherford and his team during the week as they gave back to the youngsters on Harbour Island.