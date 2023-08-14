Bahamas Olympic Committee empowering our young ladies

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) through the Women in Sport Commission hosted a luncheon to recognise and award the sporting talents of nine high school graduates this past weekend at the Thomas A Robinson stadium.

The young women’s empowerment event included athletes from New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco. The young ladies, who are now graduates, were taught the importance of manners and respect, etiquette, grooming and hygiene, and how to conduct themselves in society at the next level.

The event was led by fashionista Phyllis Albury- Garraway under the theme “Empowering 2023 Class of Outstanding Secondary Female Athletes.”

Cora Hepburn, vice president of the BOC and chairperson of the Women in Sport Commission, talked about the importance of this event as the girls transition out of high school. “Today’s event was the beginning of an empowerment programme for the graduating class of 2023…they learned how they are supposed to act, eat and sit,” Hepburn said.

As a means to empower the young ladies, the nine graduates were gifted with their very own self empowerment gel polish kit.

“They can practice on their siblings, their friends… in today’s society you could get a manicure and pedicure for hundreds of dollars…our aim and objective is if one of those girls can perfect that business in a box, then this programme will be successful,” she added.

Among the Class of 2023 graduates empowered at the event were Antonicia Moultrie and Amari Pratt (St Augustine’s College), Dahphaney Maxine (Patrick J Bethel), Teajah Johnson (RM Bailey), Vanessa Sawyer and Davanna Douglas (CR Walker), Alesia Seymour (Anatol Rodgers), Lanaisha Lubin (Queen’s College), and Shatalya Dorsett (Sunland Baptist Academy).

CARIFTA silver medallist Lubin gave insight on what she has learned throughout her track and field journey and her future goals.

“In my experience with track and field, I have learned that dedication and hardwork is literally all that you could have to succeed and never giving up and believing in God,” Lubin said.

Although she has not made a final decision on a college as yet, Lubin plans to major in sports medicine and minor in physiotherapy.

Dorsette, who is headed to Louisiana Tech University, talked about what she learned at this past weekend’s event.

“I learned that etiquette is everything and in sports, women are still recognised,” she said.

In Dorsette’s future, she plans to lower her track times while studying forensic science.

Maxine, who is multi-talented, competed in sporting disciplines including basketball, volleyball, soccer, golf, flag football and track and field.

She described this weekend’s ladies’ empowerment event as inspirational.

“It taught me to be more of a lady and to be more inspiring to others and getting to know more people rather than being in my small circle,” she said.

The Patrick J Bethel graduate plans to pursue nursing and forensic science.

Additionally, she wants to continue playing the aforementioned sports at the collegiate level.

Seymour was especially grateful to be in attendance at this past weekend’s women empowerment event.

The Anatol Rodgers graduate will study environmental science while pursuing a career in sports at the University of Ozarks.

“It was a wonderful experience, definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity and it has filled my heart with joy to be able to attend this. I know that I have paved the way for people to come after me and to show the people who come before me that I deserve this,” she said.

The young athletes were all excited to embark on their future endeavours in education and sports at the next level.