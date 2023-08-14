EDITORIAL: Downtown demolitions welcome

THE start of demolition in the downtown area – getting rid of buildings that are nothing more than an eyesore these days – is both welcome and overdue.

When we say overdue, that is not a criticism of this particular administration, rather of the long years of inertia under various parties as Downtown looked more and more desolate.

Buildings sagged, alleyways became overgrown, litter piled up – and businesses that did make an effort and tried to push back against their surroundings instead found themselves being dragged down by a neighbourhood that increasingly no one wanted to frequent.

It became a self-fulfilling prophecy – the rundown buildings making it less likely that people would venture past certain areas, particularly the area of Bay Street to the east of the cruise port disembarkation. The fewer people that would go in that direction, the fewer customers there would be for the businesses trying to make an impact. Doors would inevitably close, and another building is added to the list of empty store fronts.

Taking action over such buildings is something that other administrations have not done in this manner. It is a step forward, certainly, though much depends on the next step. What happens now following the demolition of these buildings?

For those who take a drive along Eastern Road, there was another example of a demolition – a smashed-up property on the seafront which stood empty for a long time until bulldozers moved in and pulled it down.

The rubble remained where it was and the plants grew over them – meaning there is still nothing new standing there, just a pile of rubble and weeds instead of a decaying building.

Then there is another example of a partly destroyed building along the highway near the Mall at Marathon, a building struck by fire that now stands precariously looking like it will topple further any day. It too seems to have been left to decay and rot and become an eyesore rather than action being taken to remedy the situation and perhaps allow that site to become useful again.

So the first action is welcome – but now we must wait to see what comes next.

One thing for certain, Senator Randy Rolle seems to be determined at the forefront of this project, and there seems to be a combination of a consensus across the board plus the will for something to be done.

Our Downtown was once a gem that held a place in our hearts here at home as well as among tourists abroad. It was renowned for its music spots, and helped to inspire a generation of our musicians.

Downtown today may not be able to lean on that as much – the music industry itself has changed beyond all recognition over the same years that those buildings have been fading.

But look elsewhere and you will see thriving destinations that have evolved to meet the needs of both locals and visitors.

If we can harness the determination we are now showing to make a change, and steer it in the right direction, then it will be to the benefit of all.

We applaud this new initiative – but yes, we will watch to see what comes next.

That move could be the making of a new Downtown.