What the Davis administration has accomplished, and what is still left to be completed

NEARLY 100 bills were passed during the Parliamentary session that ended on Saturday, fulfilling some of the promises the Davis administration made in the 2021 Speech from the Throne.

Six bills expired because of the prorogation, including a bill to amend the Child Protection Act; a bill establishing an independent body to manage the courts; a bill to repeal and replace the National Health Insurance Act; a bill to establish an Office of the Ombudsman; a bill to repeal and replace the Consumer Protection Act; and a bill to regulate mineral prospecting, mining and related matters.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the expired bills would be reintroduced in the next parliamentary session.

As usual, budget bills comprised much of the legislation passed during the previous session. Amendments to existing laws were another significant category of bills that became laws.

Ending the COVID-19 emergency orders was a significant early commitment of the Davis administration. It achieved this in 2021 by passing the COVID-19 Pandemic (Special Provisions) Bill and the Health Services Rules.

The administration also followed through on its pledge to reduce the value-added tax rate to ten per cent.

During the 2021 Speech from The Throne, Governor General CA Smith said the government would amend the Public Procurement Act, the Public Financial Management Act and introduce a Merchant Shipping Bill. The administration executed these commitments, although complete compliance with the procurement law remains elusive.

The administration also passed the National Investment Fund, fulfilling its pledge to replace the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The administration did not execute its commitment to amend the Commercial Enterprises Act, a law Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, as Opposition leader, vowed to repeal.

The administration also failed to amend the Education Act. An amendment, according to the Speech from the Throne, that was supposed to “provide for universal pre-primary education for three and four-year-olds, consolidate the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas (NAECOB) and the Preschool and Day Care Council, and specify home-schooling modalities.”

The government also promised to “work towards the finalisation of a Local Government Act for New Providence.” The status of this is unclear.

Regarding its pledge to introduce anti-corruption legislation, Mr Pinder suggested this will happen during the next session.

The administration’s pledge to introduce a regulatory framework for the cannabis industry is still pending.