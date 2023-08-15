Dept of Marine Resources working with Ministry of National Security to address poaching issue

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs wants vessels to patrol fishing areas.

The ministry recently acquired a vessel that will patrol the central Bahamas.

Minister Clay Sweeting said he is working with the Ministry of National Security to mitigate poaching.

His comments came after the Hope Town Council and other Abaco fishermen complained about foreigners stealing their crawfish catch.

“The Department of Marine Resources will do our part, working with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and police force to do what we can,” he stressed.

“I am happy to say we just launched our marine patrol craft. Last week, they were in Hope Town, and we are starting to assist in that regard.”

Mr Sweeting said he believes law enforcement’s efforts are paying off, with fishermen seeing an influx of lobsters.

“The forecast for this year seems to be that there is a lot of lobster on the banks,” he said. “So that is a good sign in that regard. Unfortunately, we do not control the market price.”

The former fisherman said the international price of lobster is $7 and $8.50 per pound in some areas, lower than last year’s prices of $20 to $22 per pound.

“In the past three years, because of the government’s and Defence Force’s good work to ensure that poachers remain off the bank, we had an influx of lobsters,” he said.

“So, the market is not as good as what we would like it to be in regards to market price, but the amount of lobster on the banks seems to be pretty stable.”

Mr Sweeting said last year, The Bahamas exported four million pounds of lobster. He said the cap for lobster exports is five million pounds per annum.