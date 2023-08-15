Rampant promiscuity in our land

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I wrote this letter to the editor at the risk of being ridiculed, attacked, or otherwise. Only God can judge me!

I must state that I am a loner, not needing to be accepted or approved by anyone. Those who know me best know that l never worried about people's opinions. I write my script, read my lines, and when my act is over, God willing, I will exit stage left, a life well spent.

I've covered much ground and dared to go where some never imagined. l fear God only; no earthlings can ruffle my feathers.

The Bahamas is the promiscuous and adulterous capital of the world. We are just hot-blooded people. For some of us, Sex is high on our list of priorities. The Caribbean is guilty of the same practices. It is so disingenuous that some believe they are okay if they conceal their curiosities and fantasies. The disgust is the presumptuousness of the actors in their profound duplicity when they gather the gall to criticize others doing the same things as them.

There is a culture of superiority and inferiority complex. The untouchable people criticise the people who want to live. How dare anyone dictate what another should do with their lives and bodies? Who died and gave permission, instructions, or the authority to think they could alter people's opinions of themselves?

The joke is there are thousands of disjointed families.

It is not unusual for young mothers to have many children with fathers that they sometimes cannot identify with or be willing to point out. Many of us had to unravel this ball of confusion while we were growing up. We started life with too many strikes against us.

Girls having children for their fathers, uncles, and other male family members is not farfetched. So, therefore, no one in this Bahamas is qualified to police, dictate, coach, or judge anyone for what they do to or with their lives.

This business of being the watchdog of the activities in the neighbours' houses is asinine. Your concern should be what your teenage children do when they go out all night.

When everyone focuses on their household, this country will catch up and quickly move from "THIRD-WORLD" status.

I expect the Holier than Thou to find a scripture to substantiate their arguments, but l could help with a few, "He that is without sin cast the first stone. There is none good, no not one, for all have sinned and come short of the glory of God."

Matthew 7: NIV. "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. "Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother's eye and pay no attention to the two-by-four in your eye?

Let people be who they want, and answer to God for themselves.

Buddha said, "Don't keep searching for the truth; just let go of your opinions. Forgive and be free. Forget that you have forgiven and be freer." Your folly will bring you as low as your worst enemy wishes."

The secret of freedom is courage.

IVOINE W INGRAHAM, JP

Nassau,

August 12, 2023.