The sound of the summer

CAMP RNY, by Rhythm and Youth is a cultural camp that focuses on rake n scrape, Junkanoo crafts and sports. The camp has been held annually since 2012 and runs for one week on a Family Island, this year it was held in Exuma.

Nathaniel Adams Jr, Camp RNY organiser, explained that the camp is held on the Family Islands so that they can expose children throughout the country to Bahamian music and art. He added that many of the members of Rhythm and Youth, a rake n scrape group that was formed after the first summer camp, assist as junior camp counsellors.

He said: “There are a whole lot of camps that are Nassau-centric so we figured it’d be good to do it in the Family Islands where we can share the wealth and give exposure to the children in whichever island we choose.

“We also have junior camp counselors that help out in the camp. They are mainly members of which is the group in that runs all year long. That group was formed from the first summer camp.”

Rhythm and Youth is one only programmes that is teaching students rake n scrape, which Mr Adams noted can open up both international and domestic opportunities. He added that while junkanoo crafts are included in the summer camp the focus on rake n scrape continues year round.

He said: “It gives children an opportunity to do an art form that’s not really that popular and it allows them to be ambassadors for the country because we also travel both domestically and internationally.

“We add Junkanoo in the summer camp for the craft purposes, but our regular platform is more rake n scrape than Junkanoo. We do the pasting and Junkanoo crafts at the summer camp but not Junkanoo music. Everyone knows Rhythm and Youth for the rake n scrape.”

Mr Adams maintained the importance of teaching cultural arts to students so that they will not be lost to the hands of time. He added that persons can get involved in the programme by contacting him by telephone, attending practices or at Rhythm.n.youth on Insta- gram or rhythm n’ Youth on Facebook.

He said: “The reality is. If we don’t if we don’t teach it, it’ll die because there’s no one there’s not a lot of programmes.

“The easiest way for persons to get involved with the programme is to call me at 468-0613 or you can come out our rehearsals at Ridgeland Primary School every Monday from 5.30 to about 7.30.”

He encouraged students to be disciplined at their extracurriculars and academics in the upcoming school year as it is key to achieving the top spot.

“A message that I have for the children going back to school is discipline. Rake n scrape or any program depends on discipline and that same discipline that you use for rake n scrape is the same discipline that you use in your studies to stay focused and to maintain being on top.”