Student raises funds to hold back to school extravaganza

By FAY SIMMONS

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

IT HAS been a busy summer for ten-year-old Eureia Rolle. The Uriah McPhee student was determined to extend a charitable hand to the children in the community that her primary school resides and organized a back-to-school giveaway on Saturday.

Shereika Curry, Eureia’s mother explained that the event was designed to provide school supplies to

her classmates that may not have access to all of the tools necessary to be productive at school. She added that her daughter is always looking for a way to help those around her.

She said: “The drive was on Saturday, she wanted to give back to the community especially her peers who don’t always have school supplies. So, she had a fun day on Saturday with bouncing castles, cotton candy, snow cones, hotdogs and she gave out school supplies in a drawstring bag.

“She just likes to help people. She likes to bake stuff and give it to others. She likes to help other children with their homework. She is always looking for some way to assist others.”

Eureia raised the funds to hold the fun day and giveaway through selling lemonade and homemade cakes, sponsorship from Kelly’s and generous donations from her mother’s clients. She wants to continue giving a helping hand when she gets older by becoming a teacher or a doctor.