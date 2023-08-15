Union queries school repairs with opening weeks away

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson wants a report from the Ministry of Works concerning a roof collapse on a building at RM Bailey Senior High School.
She said she wants to ensure a certified contractor works on the building, not a crony, relative or lover of someone in the government.
On Wednesday, photos and video clips of the collapsed roof spread on social media, worrying some who questioned the quality of the construction.
“We are looking at the preparation of schools for the new school year, and as I look at several schools, we still have new buildings that are building up to the bell as if they didn’t know that school was opening in a week’s time,” Mrs Wilson said yesterday.
“We have the collapse of a building at RM Bailey, so we definitely are going to be asking for a full report and investigation on that, and we hope that they had put that work out to tender.
“We hope that it was not given to a crony or friend, family or lover, but to a contractor who is skilled, certified, and was able to do that work in a proper manner.”
Last week, Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary Luther Smith said the ministry would release a statement on the matter, but none has been sent to date. He said the matter would not delay school repairs. He could not be reached before press time.
Comments
Sickened 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
A collapsed roof will not delay the project? How many days will it take to: perform a proper inspection of what went wrong, then clear up the current mess, then get more materials to the site and then put up the new rafters? If all of those things don't add up to a significant delay then I'm living in the wrong universe.
