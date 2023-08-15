Union queries school repairs with opening weeks away

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson wants a report from the Ministry of Works concerning a roof collapse on a building at RM Bailey Senior High School.

She said she wants to ensure a certified contractor works on the building, not a crony, relative or lover of someone in the government.

On Wednesday, photos and video clips of the collapsed roof spread on social media, worrying some who questioned the quality of the construction.

“We are looking at the preparation of schools for the new school year, and as I look at several schools, we still have new buildings that are building up to the bell as if they didn’t know that school was opening in a week’s time,” Mrs Wilson said yesterday.

“We have the collapse of a building at RM Bailey, so we definitely are going to be asking for a full report and investigation on that, and we hope that they had put that work out to tender.

“We hope that it was not given to a crony or friend, family or lover, but to a contractor who is skilled, certified, and was able to do that work in a proper manner.”

Last week, Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary Luther Smith said the ministry would release a statement on the matter, but none has been sent to date. He said the matter would not delay school repairs. He could not be reached before press time.