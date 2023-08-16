Carnival’s Cruise Port project for Grand Bahama ‘on track’ for 2025

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey said Carnival’s cruise port in Grand Bahama is on track to open in the summer of 2025.

“Plans are coming along very well and we know that there is a lot of excitement,” she told reporters yesterday before a Cabinet meeting. “It is going to provide so many entrepreneurial and new job opportunities.”

When asked about the number of retail spaces reserved for Bahamians, she could not say because Carnival has not yet completed the master plan for the project.

The project, located at the Sharp Rock site, is expected to be one of the world’s largest cruise ports, with the capacity to accommodate two of Carnival’s largest ships, the Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, which each carry up to 6,000 guests.

Ms Moxey said discussions are ongoing between the parties regarding Royal Caribbean’s cruise port development at Freeport Harbour.

Plans for the new airport development are continuing to progress, she said.