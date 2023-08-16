Manslaughter by negligence charge in infants death

A 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested and accused of manslaughter by negligence in the case of their two-year-old son, who died on Saturday.

Police reported that sometime around 10.30am, while driving in the area of Robinson Road and Old Trail Road, the parents of the child were alerted by other motorists that the child appeared unconscious with his head hanging out of the vehicle’s rear passenger window.

The toddler was removed from the window and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. He later died.