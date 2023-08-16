‘Mother’ Pratt, announced as next Governor General, says ‘I want to make a difference’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

CYNTHIA “Mother” Pratt said she wants to make a difference and “touch the lives of every Bahamian” as the next governor general.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced yesterday that Mrs Pratt will ascend to the highest office effective September 1.

“I want to do what is right,” she told The Tribune yesterday. “I want to make a difference. That’s the bottom line.”

Mrs Pratt, 77, was the member of Parliament for the St Cecilia constituency for 15 years. She was the first woman to be deputy prime minister.

Her appointment as governor general is likely to be accepted by people across political lines. She will be the third woman governor general in the country’s history.

Yesterday, she said she wants to impact many areas in her new role.

“Overall, I know we do have a number of challenges in our country, but you know there’s nothing that we cannot solve,” she said. “We can do it collectively as a people. I believe it’s a matter of our people having confidence in us, that they can come and join us, and we can work as a team, not as the governor general sitting over the people like you have a whip in your hand. It’s about inviting the people to join me to help, it’s about the people that you’re leading.”

Since leaving the forefront of politics in 2012, Mrs Pratt said she remained an active churchgoer. She is also a former co-chair of the Urban Renewal Commission.

“As a matter of fact, I hesitated in coming to public life, period, and so right now, I don’t feel anxious about anything,” she said.

“I’m not worried about anything as I know God would lead me and guide me with prayer. With prayer, I would be able to execute my duties.”

Mr Davis said Sir Cornelius A Smith would officially demit office on August 31.

He said Mrs Pratt had made significant contributions to the nursing, education, politics, sports and religious industry.

“I am confident that the appointment of Cynthia Pratt will be widely accepted as a representation of Bahamians everywhere due to the character and contributions which distinguish her as a nationalist of the highest order,” he said.