Bahamas youth flag football season begins on August 26

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Youth Flag Football League (BYFFL) season is scheduled to begin next week Saturday.

The co-ed league makes it return for athletes aged 6-18 interested in playing flag football. Upon the closure of registration next week, 15-20 teams will be formed and the league’s games will begin after early training and conditioning of players

Jayson Clarke, programme director of BYFFL, said expectations are sky high for the 2023 season following the strides they made in the previous one.

“We are looking forward to an exceptional season. We expect our registration numbers to be at an all-time high considering the efforts we put in with the high schools last season and the high school tournament that we hosted,” Clarke said.

Other goals for this season include international travel to tournaments in Orlando and Texas. Additionally, the BYFFL is hoping to include more high schools to participate in the sporting season.

Upon the beginning of the 2023 season, the first two weeks are dedicated to helping the newcomers with training, flag football fundamentals, conditioning, and assessing their skills before the formation of the league’s teams.

For the returning athletes, the two-week period will be used to improve their conditioning as well and acclimating them with new team members. Also, coaches will work on teaching them new plays.

During this period of the early season, coaches will discuss the gameplan with their teams which will lead into the season’s gameplay getting underway.

Clarke encouraged individuals that are not registered as yet to sign up as soon as possible due to the many benefits of the youth league.

He said one of the biggest benefits is that this is the only form of youth football present at the time and the dividends have paid off for kids that have only played flag football since its start which translated to them receiving full or partial scholarships to play tackle football. The co-ed league also has its own advantages for the young ladies.

Alexandra Deal, co-founder of BYFFL, talked about the importance of girls joining the flag football youth league.

“Flag football along with many other sports is important for any young athlete male or female because it teaches discipline and structure… if a younger female gets involved at an early level rather than later they can build their technique and skills to then have an opportunity to take them off to school under a scholarship,” Deal said.

She emphasized that although there are currently not a lot of young girls registered in the sport, she hopes to see that change in the future.

“We currently have three girls in our league that are on co-ed travelling teams which compete in the US twice a year…because the US is very keen on getting girls scholarships in flag football these girls that travel and play will be exposed to coaches, schools and scouts looking for talent to add to their programmes,” she continued.

The registration fee is $175 for individuals interested which includes a full sporting uniform and sports insurance coverage. For more information contact Byffl242@gmail.com