Caribbean Hoopfest on for the first time in ‘sporting paradise’

THE Bahamas continues to be a sporting hub for international tournaments this year, with the Caribbean Hoopfest being the latest set to take place next in the sporting paradise.

The 19-and under (19U) basketball tournament’s first time in the country will feature the top ranked New York high school teams versus local teams from August 19-20 at the Kendal G L Isaacs gymnasium.

Donald Francois, the event’s organiser, said although people are expecting a big difference in talent level in The Bahamas versus New York games, he believes that the talent of Bahamian players will be up to par.

“A lot of people are not expecting the same skill level in competition but during my time here I saw some very talented Bahamian players and teams…I think it’s going to be some good competition and there may even be a surprise,” Francois said.

He added that he believes the skill level will be the same as the teams from New York.

The Big Apple teams will include Team New York, Canarsie High School Chiefs NYC, and Archbishop Molly NYC.

The Bahamian teams competing in this weekend’s tournament are the CI Gibson Rattlers, Street Legends All-Stars (A and B), Raw Talent and the 242 Ballers.

Francois noted the importance of the 19U tournament to provide Bahamian players with more exposure.

“It is gonna be a lot of exposure for the Bahamian players because the New York teams are coming with some high ranked players that people are paying attention to so their following will follow the tournament,” he said.

Among the highly ranked players are shooting guard Josh Powell and point guard Sincere Folk of Archbishop Molloy high school.

Additionally, the top players from Canarsie High School include Skyler Hopkins, Chase Beasley and Xavier Burkett.

The high school ballers made their arrival last night to prepare for this weekend’s hoops tournament.

“They are excited to be in The Bahamas to soak up the culture, food and the people…New York is looking at this event and a lot of people are interested in seeing how this event does this year,” Francois said.

The event’s organiser said Caribbean Hoopfest will be back next year as he has already received calls from the New York communities’ high level teams, Florida has reached out as well as teams from the Netherlands to express interest in the tournament.

The basketball event was previously hosted in Jamaica the last six years and will make its Bahamian debut this weekend.

The 19U Caribbean Hoopfest tournament will commence at noon and tickets are priced at $15.