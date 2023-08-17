Police testified they 'feared for their lives' as Mackey drove toward them

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A police officer who helped investigate the 2017 police-involved killing of Ronald Mackey said Mackey was drunk when two officers shot him.

She said the officers feared for their lives and claimed the man accelerated towards them in his car.

Mackey was killed on Savannah Avenue and Golf Course Blvd on November 25, 2017.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Freya Emmanuel said she visited the scene after 9.30pm and spoke to Sergeant 340 Fox and PC 3620 Dormeus, the subjects of the inquest.

She said the day after the shooting, she spoke with Ashton Chandler, the man into whose car Mackey initially crashed before he prompted a police chase.

She said Mr Chandler had left his girlfriend’s apartment, travelling west from Yamacraw Estates, when Mackey bumped into his black 2006 Toyota ISIS at Fox Hill Road and Yamacraw Hill Road.

Mr Chandler told her that after turning off his car, which sustained damage, he approached the deceased and found him holding his head. He reportedly said Mackey appeared dazed and drunk.

A photo of Mackey’s car showed an unopened beer bottle.

When Mackey recovered, he allegedly backed up and accelerated away from the accident. Officers in about three police cars then pursued him.

ASP Emmanuel said Sgt Fox and PC Dormeus did not surrender their firearms at the scene because of circumstances beyond her control.

She confirmed to Ryszard Humes, who represents the interests of the deceased’s estate that Dormeus was issued 30 rounds of ammunition the day of the shooting and returned five. She said Fox was issued 32 rounds of ammunition but only submitted 27 to the police armoury.

She could not say if the rounds used related to the shooting of Mackey. She also could not say if a comparative analysis was done of the officers’ weapons and the bullet casings from the scene.

When the jury asked her why officers shot Mackey, ASP Emmanuel said: “The officers stated that the vehicle was approaching them at a high rate of speed and that they felt threatened by the acceleration of the vehicle.”

ASP Kellson Taylor of the police armoury, testified that officers are trained to use justifiable or deadly force when necessary.

“The only cases that an officer would use their firearm is if their life, their partner’s life or a civilian’s life is in danger,” he said.

He agreed with Mr Humes that deadly force should be used as a last resort and that officers should rely on other means to subdue suspects where possible.

During cross-examination from K Melvin Munroe, a lawyer for the two officers, ASP Taylor said if a vehicle is accelerating towards officers, they have the right to defend themselves.

Another officer, Sgt Antoine Sweeting, testified that it is police policy to pursue a vehicle in a chase until it stops or runs out of fuel.