Woman accused of plotting to kill her husband says experience has been 'really tough'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN American woman accused of plotting to kill her husband spoke to the New York Post, saying her experience has been “really tough”.

Lindsay Shiver was recently granted $100,000 cash bail. She and Abaco locals Terrance Bethel, 28, and Faron Newbold Jr, 29, were accused of plotting to kill Mrs Shiver’s husband, Robert, on the island on July 16.

“I really can’t say too much right now,” she reportedly told the Post. “It’s been hard. But I can’t speak about it.”

“Now I’m having issues with my car. I have to deal with that now on top of everything else. But I really can’t say anything more. I’m sorry. Thank you for being respectful.”

After seizing a phone, authorities discovered the alleged plot while investigating another crime in Guana Cay.

Mr Shiver reportedly filed for divorce from his wife after allegedly uncovering an affair between her and one of her co-conspirators.

Justice Grant-Thompson granted Mrs Shiver $100,000 cash bail on condition she surrender her passport.

The two Bahamians, alleged conspirators, were each granted $20,000 bail.

A restraining order for the estranged couple was also issued.