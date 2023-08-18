Clubs & Societies August 18th, 2023

ANGLICAN DIOCESE OF THE BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS

ORDINATIONS TO THE DIACONATE:

John Pinder - Monday August 28 at 7pm, Christ The King, New Providence.

Howard Bethel - Thursday August 31 at 7pm, St Andrew’s Church, Exuma

Rondeno Rolle - Thursday August 31 at 7pm, St. Andrew’s Church, Exuma

ORDINATION TO THE PRIESTHOOD

Deacon Cameron Saunders - Wednesday October 4 at 7pm, Christ Church Cathedral, New Providence.

CIVIL SOCIETY BAHAMAS

Civil Society Bahamas (CSB) supported Bahamas Strong Families Forever (BSFF) and Marriage Children Family Alliance Movement (MCFAM) during the third National Family Week, held July 25-31. The week was observed under the theme: “Forward, Upward, Onward Empowering LIT HAPPY Families”. A special event to “Recognise, Stop and Heal Family Hurt” was held on Wednesday, July 26 at the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development Hearing Room, JFK Drive.

Goals included: to chart the path the the UN’s International Day of Families 30th anniversary in May 2024; learn about an innovative, coordinated, holistic, family development strategy; empower strong, lit and happy families; and more.

This year’s National Family Week was also highlighted with the launch of the Inaugural National Family Church Days Celebration. Under the theme “We Build Nation from the Family Up to God”, members encouraged families and businesses to participate by attending church together, and holding religious and spiritual services at home and work.

Civil Society Bahamas President Dr Anthony Hamilton noted that CSB supports all NGOs under its umbrella, encouraging all NGOs to join CSB as it is the apex body for civil society organisations in The Bahamas.

Toastmasters club 1600

The First Bahamas Branch of Toastmasters Club 1600 held a momentous installation ceremony at Crypto Isle on July 20, 2023, to appoint their new club officers for the upcoming term. The event was filled with excitement and anticipation as the enthusiastic Toastmasters took their oaths of office, indicating their readiness to lead the club to new heights.

During this prestigious occasion, Spence Finlayson served as the keynote speaker and delivered an inspiring address that questioned the willingness and determination of individuals to truly achieve their goals. Drawing from his vast experience and success, Mr Finlayson shared valuable insights on effective communication, leadership, and personal growth. His motivational charge left a lasting impact on the newly appointed executive officers, fueling the eagerness necessary to make a positive impact in their roles.

The newly appointed president and executive team comprises of talented Toastmasters that are passionate about fostering communication and leadership skills within the club and beyond.

Stefan Bonimy, who assumed the role of president, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead an organisation with a great legacy of developing leaders. In his presidential address, he outlined his vision for building upon the ideal foundation that has already been laid for the club by improving the program quality and expanding its Youth Leadership Programmes and Speechcraft workshops. He highlighted the club’s dedication to service and the transformative power it has displayed in the lives of countless members since its formation in 1968.



Notably, in well-deserved recognition of his performance, Steven Cooper was awarded the 2022-2023 Toastmaster of the Year award. The recipient of this award would have affected positive change within the mission of Toastmasters International, demonstrated a high level of skill when participating in the Toastmasters program and espouse the organisation’s core values of Service, Respect, Integrity and excellence.



The First Bahamas Branch of Toastmasters Club 1600 stands ready to embark on an exciting chapter during a time when the members of the global Toastmasters community are coming to The Bahamas for the 2023 International Convention. The co-chair of the event is long-serving past president of Club 1600, Anthony Longley, DTM and also presenting will be another past president, Carlos Palacious, DTM.

