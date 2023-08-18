Freeport to participate in Cities Forward programme partnering with Coral Springs, Florida

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE City of Freeport has been selected to participate in the Cities Forward programme, which partners cities from Latin America and the Caribbean with cities in the United States.

Freeport will partner with the City of Coral Springs, Florida.

The programme is a collaborative initiative between the US Department of State, ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability, Resilient Cities Catalyst, and the Institute of the Americas.

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey said the government of The Bahamas is pleased that Freeport was chosen from among the 129 applications submitted to participate in the programme.

The Cities Forward programme was launched at the Cities Summit of the Americas, in Denver Colorado, in April 2023.

Minister Moxey, who represented the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, spoke on numerous issues, including smart cities and sustainable economic models.

“The Ministry for Grand Bahama looks forward to collaborating with Coral Springs, Florida to learn more about their success in key areas, so that we can create and implement similar strategies for the City of Freeport, and by extension, the island of Grand Bahama,” she said.

She said the programme is dedicated to assisting Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and US cities in creating sustainable, inclusive, and resilient futures through project consultation, co-design, and knowledge sharing.

The Ministry for Grand Bahama has identified for its initial projects the revitalisation of impoverished communities; repurposing of dilapidated buildings; addressing challenges of private subdivisions; tackling water, electricity and sewer challenges throughout communities; developing smart cities with innovative solutions; creating sustainable eco-systems for development; and empowering residents through community sustainability programs.

Ms Moxey said the program is focused on urban sustainability, resilience, and inclusion, which are crucial to building a stronger Bahamas.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with these cities and tap into their ingenuity and creativity,” Angie Fyfe, ICLEI USA executive director said.

“By bringing together local expertise and global perspectives, we can craft innovative, inclusive sustainable solutions that will have a lasting impact across the world.”