Man jailed for threatening to kill his father

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to two months in prison after he admitted to threatening to kill his father earlier this month.

The accused had earlier been placed on probation for a similar offence.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Kenneth Ingraham, 35, with threats of death.

Ingraham threatened to kill his father, Mario Ingraham, during a heated argument on Mollie Street on August 9.

While Ingraham was also initially charged with allegedly assaulting his father with a knife this additional charge was dropped after he pleaded guilty to the threat.

The prosecution revealed that the accused had a history of violence against his family as he had previously admitted to attacking and threatening his father last December. For that charge he was placed on six months probation and ordered to attend counseling.

For his most recent offence Ingraham was sentenced to two months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.