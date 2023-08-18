New 125,000 gallon tank completed by WSC for Grand Cay

After concerns were raised recently over water supply on Grand Cay, the Water and Sewerage Corporation has given an update on works there.

On Friday, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham told residents of Grand Cay: “Grand Cay deserves to have a reliable supply of water, power, and internet.”

He was speaking at an event to rename the government complex in honour of Roosevelt “Roosie” Curry.

The WSC yesterday released a statement saying that a new 125,000 gallon tank has been completed for Grand Cay and is now being tested prior to commissioning.

WSC added that a team was due to be on site yesterday to install an automatic transfer switch for a generator to ensure the “desalination and pumping facility switches automatically to standby power whenever there is a challenge with the grid power supply to ensure continuity of our water supply”.