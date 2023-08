Team Bahamas arrives safely in Budapest: Delegation settling in at Games Village for the World Athletics Championships

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Coach Tito Moss said the Bahamas’ delegation to the World Athletics Championships has arrived safely and settled in at the Games Village in Budapest, Hungary.

The team held its first team meeting yesterday in preparation for the start of the week-long competition on Saturday when Grand Bahamian Terrence Jones will be the first competitor to compete in the heats of the men’s 100 metres.

The opening ceremonies also take place on Saturday.

• Here’s a look at the schedule of events (our time) for Team Bahamas in Budapest - six hours ahead.

DAY ONE -

Saturday, August 19

6:15pm - Opening Ceremony

7:43pm - Men’s 100m Heats – Terrence Jones

DAY TWO -

Sunday, August 20

Morning Session

9:35am - Women’s 400m - Shaunae Miller–Uibo

10:25am - Men’s 400m - Steven Gardiner and Alonzo Russell

10:35am - Men’s high hump qualification - Donald Thomas

11:25am - Men’s 400m hurdles - Shakeem Hall-Smith

Afternoon Session

4:35pm - Men’s 100m semi-final - Terrence Jones

7:10pm - Men’s 100m

final - Terrence Jones

DAY THREE -

Monday, August 21

Afternoon Session

7:35pm - Men’s 400m hurdles semi-final - Shakeem Hall-Smith

9:10pm - Women’s 400m semi-final - Shaunae Miller-Uibo

DAY FOUR -

Tuesday, August 22

Afternoon Session

6:40pm - Women’s 100m hurdles heats - Devynne Charlton

7:55pm - Men’s high jump final - Donald Thomas

9pm - Men’s 400m semi-final - Steven Gardiner and Alonzo Russell

DAY FIVE -

Wednesday, August 23

Morning Session

10:20am - Women’s javelin qualifying. Group A - Rhema Otabor

11:15am - Men’s long jump qualification - Laquan Nairn

11:55am - Women’s javelin qualifying Group B - Rhema Otabor

12:05pm Women’s 200m heat - Anthonique Strachan

7:10pm - Women’s triple jump qualification - Charisma Taylor

8:40pm - Women’s 100m hurdles semi-final - Devynne Charlton

9:35pm - Women’s 400m final - Shaunae Miller-Uibo

9:50pm - Men’s 400mh final - Shakeem Hall-Smith

DAY SIX -

Thursday, August 24

Afternoon Session

7:30pm - Men’s long jump final - Laquan Nairn

7:45pm - Women’s 200m semi-final - Anthonique Strachan

9:25pm - Women’s 100mh final - Devynne Charlton

9:35pm - Men’s

400m final -

Steven Gardiner

and Alonzo Russell

DAY SEVEN -

Friday, August 25

Afternoon Session

7:35pm - Women’s triple jump final - Charisma Taylor

8:20pm - Women’s javelin final - Rhema Otabor

9:40pm - Women’s 200m final - Anthonique Strachan