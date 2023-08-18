Three test positive for dengue fever

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness said three people have tested positive for dengue fever, the viral illness spread through contact with the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The ministry said the cases have no relevant travel history.

The mosquito is most active after dawn and before dusk. It is commonly found in homes and businesses and lives and breeds in standing water.

Typical symptoms of the fever include headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, aches and pains.

In a press release issued yesterday, the ministry cautioned Bahamians to protect themselves.

“Despite the heat,” the ministry said, “persons are encouraged to wear long-sleeved shirts and long trousers of light materials and stay hydrated. The public is further advised to use approved mosquito repellants containing DEET, Icaridin, or IR3535, and according to the product’s instructions.”

The ministry has also advised that persons cover water-filled containers and check materials around their homes and businesses that may have or retain water.

The National Communicable Disease Surveillance Unit (NSU) and the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS) will continue to monitor the spread of illness as well as provide preventative “mosquito breeding measures”.

The ministry said regularly scheduled fogging will continue as the weather permits.