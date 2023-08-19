Plane makes emergency landing with Health Minister on board

A plane carrying Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville had to make an emergency landing on Friday morning shortly after take off from New Providence.
Director of Communications in the OPM Latrae Rahming confirmed the incident in an interview with The Tribune.
He said the flight was heading to Eleuthera and had to return to New Providence after experiencing issues.
The aircraft successfully landed without further incident and no reported injuries.
Dr Darville later attended the opening of a clinic located in The Bluff area in Eleuthera.
On Friday, the AAIA said: "Information received by the AAIA is that this morning before 9am, a Beech 1900 with Bahamas registration C6-KRC experienced a left engine failure after departing the Lynden Pindling Int'l Airport en route to North Eleuthera. The aircraft returned to LPIA and landed safely.
"The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) is presently investigating this matter."
Comments
bahamianson 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Wow, thanks for saving the minister , whom was a human before he became a God. Now, was anyone else on the plane worthy of saving,since only the minister was mentioned in the headline? We are such silly humans? Just let me know when you are going to build the golden calf , so I can go fishing.
TalRussell 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
. ... Curious to learn if by chance this is one of the Beech 1900 planes operated by Southern Air Charter. --- Also interested to learn who all is flying our crown ministers and other central government peoples', off to our colony's 12 hundred islands, Cays, Towns and settlements. --- Yes?
