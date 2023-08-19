Plane makes emergency landing with Health Minister on board

A plane carrying Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville had to make an emergency landing on Friday morning shortly after take off from New Providence.

Director of Communications in the OPM Latrae Rahming confirmed the incident in an interview with The Tribune.

He said the flight was heading to Eleuthera and had to return to New Providence after experiencing issues.

Video Flight tracker of minister's plane

The aircraft successfully landed without further incident and no reported injuries.

Dr Darville later attended the opening of a clinic located in The Bluff area in Eleuthera.

On Friday, the AAIA said: "Information received by the AAIA is that this morning before 9am, a Beech 1900 with Bahamas registration C6-KRC experienced a left engine failure after departing the Lynden Pindling Int'l Airport en route to North Eleuthera. The aircraft returned to LPIA and landed safely.

"The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) is presently investigating this matter."