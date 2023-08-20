Search teams looking for possible downed aircraft

SEARCH teams were looking for a possible downed aircraft with one person on board on Sunday.



The US Coast Guard posted to social media that it was assisting the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in searching for a Cessna 402 that departed Fort Lauderdale International.



It was reportedly last seen 17 miles west of Eleuthera on Saturday.



No alert was posted by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and there was no response to queries at the time of going to press.



The plane was last seen at co-ordinates 25 20.35N and 076 59.46W.

