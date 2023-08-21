Abaco local government calls new boat registration fees ‘outrageous’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Hope Town District Council’s chief said some Abaco boat owners have “boycotted” the increase in boat registration fees, which he called outrageous.

Chief councillor Jeremy Sweeting said the increases would harm the island, which has many fishermen, tour guides, rental companies and others who would be affected.

“Prior to this increase,” he said in a press release, “an owner of a 20ft boat would pay an annual fee of $20 to have his boat registered. As a result of the new increase in fees, that same boat owner would now pay $700 plus an additional $75 for an inspection. This increase from $20 to $775 is an increase of 3,775%!!!”

“Surely, this goes against the pledge made by Prime Minister Davis in his ‘wrap up’ remarks that concluded the budget debate where he stated there wouldn’t be any ‘major new taxes’.”

Mr Sweeting is the latest official to speak publicly about the increases, which took effect on July 1.

Last month, Paul Maillis, the National Fisheries Association’s secretary, told The Tribune that the body and wider fishing industry were greatly concerned.

Following the changes, first-time registrants of vessels between 40 to 49 feet in length, and 50 to 59 feet, have seen fee increases from the previous $1,000 to $7,000 and $10,000, respectively.

A 200ft yacht has to pay $35,000 compared to the previous $4,000, an eight-fold hike.

“As someone who comes from a family of commercial fishermen,” Mr Sweeting said, “I know first-hand the everyday expenses and financial risks that fishermen have to take to provide for their families. This outrageous and unconscionable fee increase is a crushing burden and an addition to their long list of overhead expenses.

“Imagine being an Abaconian, owning a boat rental business with a fleet of ten boats. Apart from insurance, general maintenance, business licence fees, NIB, and other costs, this owner would now have to pay $7,750 in boat registration fees every year. What an unthinkable amount!”

Mr Sweeting said while some have paid the new fees, others are “boycotting” them.

“Bahamians deserve better,” he said. “Abaconians deserve better. To the government, please bring common sense and reason to the decision-making table when making decisions that will have a lasting and consequential impact on lives.”