Abaco local government calls new boat registration fees ‘outrageous’

THE Hope Town District Council’s chief said some Abaco boat owners have “boycotted” the increase in boat registration fees, which he called outrageous.
Chief councillor Jeremy Sweeting said the increases would harm the island, which has many fishermen, tour guides, rental companies and others who would be affected.
“Prior to this increase,” he said in a press release, “an owner of a 20ft boat would pay an annual fee of $20 to have his boat registered. As a result of the new increase in fees, that same boat owner would now pay $700 plus an additional $75 for an inspection. This increase from $20 to $775 is an increase of 3,775%!!!”
“Surely, this goes against the pledge made by Prime Minister Davis in his ‘wrap up’ remarks that concluded the budget debate where he stated there wouldn’t be any ‘major new taxes’.”
Mr Sweeting is the latest official to speak publicly about the increases, which took effect on July 1.
Last month, Paul Maillis, the National Fisheries Association’s secretary, told The Tribune that the body and wider fishing industry were greatly concerned.
Following the changes, first-time registrants of vessels between 40 to 49 feet in length, and 50 to 59 feet, have seen fee increases from the previous $1,000 to $7,000 and $10,000, respectively.
A 200ft yacht has to pay $35,000 compared to the previous $4,000, an eight-fold hike.
“As someone who comes from a family of commercial fishermen,” Mr Sweeting said, “I know first-hand the everyday expenses and financial risks that fishermen have to take to provide for their families. This outrageous and unconscionable fee increase is a crushing burden and an addition to their long list of overhead expenses.
“Imagine being an Abaconian, owning a boat rental business with a fleet of ten boats. Apart from insurance, general maintenance, business licence fees, NIB, and other costs, this owner would now have to pay $7,750 in boat registration fees every year. What an unthinkable amount!”
Mr Sweeting said while some have paid the new fees, others are “boycotting” them.
“Bahamians deserve better,” he said. “Abaconians deserve better. To the government, please bring common sense and reason to the decision-making table when making decisions that will have a lasting and consequential impact on lives.”
themessenger 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Well said Mr. Sweeting!
These gangsters have no conscience, they don't file their disclosures, they don't pay their property taxes or utility bills but none of them are fined or jailed as required by law nor are their homes and businesses repossessed or disconnected.
But they expect the average Bahamian who owns a twenty-foot runabout or a struggling fisherman to pay all those and still pony up $775 a year for boat registration and have the nerve to call themselves the party of the people?
I agree with your fellow Abaconians Mr. Sweeting, every single Bahamian boat owner should boycott and not pay this outrageous and unconscionable increase, after all what could they do arrest us all, confiscate every boat? New day my ass, more like Same Shit, Different Day!
These people couldn't organize a drunk up in a brewery or run a conch stand!
The_Oracle 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
I understand the Port Dept is issuing registration "extensions" while they re-evaluate the rate hikes. As is typical, someone in Government had a "bright idea" which wasn't that bright after all. All driven by a "money grab" by the Ministry of Finance.
bcitizen 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
The Bahamas is a island nation and for many people who live on the smaller cays a small 20ft runabout is basically your car and main method of transportation to commute to a larger island. This is another one size fits all Nassau centric view that anyone who has a boat is loaded. It is not necessary to own a boat in Nassau unless your a fisherman. Seven hundred is too much for smaller boats when a basic car is about $200 a year?
bahamianson 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Have you teied buying mayonnaise that was $3.59, lately? The same mayonnaise is almost $10. Everything in this country is outrageous!!! Nurse Demeritte, on Shirley Street is awesome!!!
themessenger 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
@bcitizen, I beg to differ with you. Many of us Nassuvians are small boat owners and weekend subsistence fishermen and divers as we can't afford to buy fish and crawfish at the price those same fishermen have to charge to even break even given their fuel and other operating costs. Not only that, but my little boat is one of my main sources of serenity and sanity being able to escape the cesspit that Nassau has become for a couple of hours on the weekend.
bcitizen 6 minutes ago
Like I said unless you are a fisherman. The other items you mention could be considered optional to many. Imagine if you car was now 700 dollars to register.
