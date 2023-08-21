Local softball player becomes country’s 66th murder victim

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

EDRON Knowles, a local softball player, became the country’s 66th murder victim of the year late on Saturday night, leaving behind two children.

Authorities said sometime around 8.30pm on Saturday, Knowles was parked outside his house on Anna’s Way when a man in a dark-coloured Japanese vehicle approached him. The man reportedly got out of his car and shot Knowles multiple times before returning to his vehicle and fleeing north on Cowpen Road.

Friends and relatives took to social media to express their condolences to the family of the CC Sweeting High School alumni. Knowles was also a member of the C&S Hitmen’s softball team.