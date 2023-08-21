Man hospitalised after bullet grazes his head, police are investigating

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a shooting on Saturday that left a 37-year-old man in hospital.

Police reported that sometime around 2.40am, the victim, a resident of Minnie Street, was standing at the front of a bar in the area of Charles Vincent Street when a bullet grazed his head.

• Police also reported that three people, an adult male and two male juveniles, were hospitalised on Saturday after being attacked and stabbed on Bahamas Games Boulevard.

Sometime around 11.55pm, the victims were attending an event when an argument broke out, resulting in them being attacked by a group of males.

All three victims were taken to hospital.

The first victim, a 16-year-old, was taken by ambulance after sustaining multiple stab wounds to his chest.

The second victim, also 16, arrived in a private vehicle after receiving multiple stab wounds to his back, one of which punctured his lung. The third victim, 18, arrived by private car with a head injury caused by a blunt object.

They are all currently listed in critical condition.