UB study finds 1-in-4 women knew their partner cheated

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune NEws Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN academic survey found that one in four married Bahamian women knew their partner was adulterous.

The study by University of the Bahamas professors Dr Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean, William Fielding and Virginia C Ballance also found that 13.8 per cent of married Bahamian women surveyed reported having sex against their will while 8.3 per cent said they were raped by their husbands.

Additionally, 15.3 per cent of married women reported being physically harmed by their husbands, compared with 10.9 per cent of unmarried women.

The report, which will be published in the International Journal of Bahamian Studies in November, said: “While 46.7 per cent of married women definitely indicated that their husband was not having sex with another woman, as many as 53.3 per cent of husbands may have been committing adultery as some married women were ‘not sure.’ Almost one in four married women knew that their partner was adulterous.

“Of the single women, 5.4 per cent reported having a relationship with a man whom they knew was married, and another 1.8 per cent were not sure.

Researchers used an internet-based survey for their study, asking respondents about their marital status and certain behaviours of their husband/male partner.

UB students used their social media networks to contact potential respondents, leading to a snowball sample. Ultimately, the study included 1,728 respondents, 26.9 of whom were married. The rest were either single or engaged. The overall median age was 28.8 years. The modal educational level was some college/technical vocational training, and the “modal length of time of participants’ being in this intimate relationship was between one and five years”.

Researchers acknowledged potential bias from using internet-based study but noted their findings mirror previous research on violence Bahamian women in relationships experience.

“Experience of physical harm was also linked with unwanted sex,” researchers said. “Being a victim of physical harm elevated the chance of the woman being subject to non-consensual sexual intercourse.”

“In the case of women who suffered non-consensual sex, they were more likely to have also suffered physical harm from their husbands than wives who were not subject to non-consensual sex.”

“Even when married women were not subjected to physical harm, they were 3.07 times more likely to have non-consensual sex than single women.”

“Overall, 38.2 per cent of 60 married women who had non-consensual sex indicated that they would leave the relationship if they could, compared to 11.5 per cent of 357 married women who had not experienced non-consensual sex.”

Researchers noted that women are more likely to admit to non-consensual sex rather than rape.