$110m marina project chooses sales partner

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A $110m southern New Providence marina development has selected Bahamas Property Group (BPG) as its exclusive real estate sales and marketing partner.

Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay, a 120-slip development projected to generate up to 200 jobs at full build-out, is aiming to become the only marina in Nassau to offer a dry storage facility that can protect vessels up to 55 feet in length from hurricane damage.

The project, which will be located almost due south of the Freedom Farm baseball field, can presently be reached by driving due south past Checkers' Fox Hill outlet. Aiming to be the closest on-island point to the Exuma Cays, the development will also feature engine service and general repair facilities; concierge and vessel provisioning services; 24-hour manned security; customised services including freshwater washdown and engine flushing; and onsite amenities such as a club house, restaurant and pool.

“This is the first of its kind in The Bahamas,” said BPG senior managing partner, Richard Sawyer. “Legendary has developed the most highly-rated and sought after marinas in the region, and we are excited that they chose New Providence for their latest project.

"Every aspect of the project is designed to ensure that boat owners get the most out of their boating experience each and every time, and can also rest in the knowledge that their investment is safe and secure with a dry storage facility rated to withstand up to 165 mile per hour wind speeds.

“BPG is a 100 per cent Bahamian firm, and we are very proud to have been chosen to work on this project. We believe this marina will raise the profile of the island and the country in international boating circles, and we know the Legendary team is committed to creating employment and skills transfer opportunities for Bahamians. The company’s president, William Pizzorni, has a home here and is invested in the local community.”

Legendry Marina already offers similar services to boat owners at its facilities in Florida and the northern Gulf of Mexico. The company signed a Heads of Agreement with The Bahamas' government in May 2023 and, with construction soon set to begin, interest is already extremely high.

“Reservations for boat slips are already being requested,” said BPG sales agent, Patrick Ryan Knowles. “There is enormous excitement for this project among boat owners both local and abroad.

“The marina is only the first phase. As the project proceeds, Legendary is hoping to develop a marina village, a range of condo units, oceanfront villas, a hotel development and much more. We believe that this project will quickly grow into an economic hub for south-eastern New Providence, creating countless knock-on benefits and opportunities for Bahamians."