242 Ballers Blue win the Caribbean Hoopfest tourney

CARIBBEAN Hoopfest was an incredibly exciting and entertaining event in New Providence over the weekend.

The games were highly competitive, and the crowd was filled with enthusiastic supporters cheering on the Bahamian teams.

It was wonderful to see teams from New York City appreciating the high-level competition and enjoying their time in The Bahamas.

The ultimate winner of the tournament was 242 Ballers Blue, a team from Nassau.

The championship game was a thrilling matchup between Archbishop Molloy from NYC and 242 Ballers Blue.

The game was intense, with 242 Ballers Blue initially taking a 12-point lead.

However, Molloy fought back and brought the game within two points.

In the end, 242 Ballers Blue took control and secured a commanding lead, winning by six points, 78-72.

The success of Caribbean Hoopfest has guaranteed its return, and plans are already in motion for the next event.

People from all over the world have been reaching out to be a part of this exciting tournament in New Providence.

The organising team is diligently working on the upcoming season and will be announcing the dates very shortly. Stay tuned for more updates on Caribbean Hoopfest as it continues to grow and attract teams from around the globe.

It is sure to be another unforgettable event filled with high-level competition and camaraderie.