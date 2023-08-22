Manslaughter by negligence charge for couple in infant’s death

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A YOUNG couple was jailed after they were accused of causing the death of Jeremiah Thurston, their infant son, who was found hanging out of their car window earlier this month.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Demargio Thurston, 23 and Sabrina Henry, 20, with manslaughter by negligence.

The defendants were allegedly driving in the area of Robinson Road and Old Trail Road around 10.30am on August 12 when they were alerted by other motorists that their son’s head was hanging out of the rear passenger window. The two-year-old was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accused were informed that their case would be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment. The pair were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and anticipate a bail hearing today.