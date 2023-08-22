PARENTS ACCUSED IN GIRL’S RAPE CASE: Mother charged with causing harm to daughter by committing abortion

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MOTHER was charged yesterday with causing harm to her underaged daughter for the purpose of committing an abortion while her husband was charged with having sexual relations with the young girl.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe alluded to the case last week, sparking debate about the status quo on abortion in The Bahamas, which is illegal in all cases except to save the mother’s life.

Magistrate Shaka Serville charged a 45-year-old man, whose name is being withheld to protect the minor’s identity, with five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

The 40-year-old mother was charged with aggravated causing harm, abortion and failure to report suspected abuse of a minor.

The male defendant allegedly had sexual relations with his stepdaughter five times between April 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, when the victim was ten and 11 years old.

The female defendant allegedly failed to report the suspected abuse of her daughter between July 1 and August 11. She is further accused of causing harm to the underaged girl to commit an abortion, allegedly between August 11 and 12.

The pair were informed that their matter would be moved to the Supreme Court for trial through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). The accused were also remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Their VBIs are to be served on January 15.