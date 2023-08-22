PLP are formalising a convention date, while the FNM is not planning one yet

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell said the PLP plans to hold a convention soon, although he did not give specifics.

“There’s a plan for a convention,” he told reporters yesterday at the PLP’s headquarters. “The dates have to be formally approved by the national general council. The banquet will probably come on the heels of that convention.”

He said nominations for various leadership posts will happen in advance.

“The constitution prescribes what’s supposed to happen at conventions,” he said. “There won’t be any deviation from that. There’s been a change of procedures with the new constitution, which is there’s no longer nominations from the floor.”

“So, nominations take place in advance and so you’ll know whether there’s going to be a contest or not.”

When asked whether he plans to run for chairman again, Mr Mitchell said: “Well, I have to see, let me put it that way.”

The PLP’s constitution mandates that it hold a convention every year.

The Free National Movement’s constitution mandates that it holds a convention every two years.

FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands could not say when the party will host its convention.

He said the FNM has not been planning for the event.

“Constitutionally, the FNM has a convention every two years in October, right, so realistically, the outer limit for a convention will be October 2024, but I’m saying that we do not have any plans at this time for a convention,” Dr Sands said.

The FNM last held a full convention in November 2021.