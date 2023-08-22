PLP supporters disrupt candidate’s announcement

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party supporters disrupted Terneille Burrows when she announced she would run for office in the Elizabeth constituency in the 2026 general election, saying she should “get out”.

Dressed in PLP paraphernalia, including “Elizabeth Matters” shirts, a group of people who support Elizabeth MP Jobeth Colbey-Davis surrounded Ms Burrows as she spoke to the press on Elizabeth Estates Park.

One PLP supporter told Ms Burrows to “find somewhere else to go and run”.

However, Ms Burrows, who ran in the 2017 general election, said she would not be intimidated.

She said the recent spate of child abuse cases, particularly sexual abuse and rape, have compelled Ms Burrows to run.

“I ran in 2017 and placed fourth out of eight candidates,” she said, “but I feel like the hearts and the minds of the people are ready now to join in with us advocates, activists, who have been fighting for child protection, equality, justice, and rule of law in The Bahamas for at least over a decade. And this decision was essentially based on the fact that I’ve seen a spate of child sexual abuse in particular cases.

“I’m a survivor. At the age of five years old, I was molested by someone, and it was a life sentence for me and so from that point on, I swore and prayed and dedicated in the back of my mind that I will always remember what happened to me and I would do my best and ensure that it didn’t happen to any other child.”

“I don’t care what colour you are or if you are colourless or if you mixed race, politically speaking. At the end of the day, we need candidates who will present themselves and are not going to be rapists. We need candidates who are not going to be corrupt and steal money or bribe people.

“We need candidates that are upstanding and stand for equality and justice for all. I will lead the way and I encourage other people if you feel you are capable put yourself forward as an independent candidate.

“This two-party system needs to come down.”