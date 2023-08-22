Royal Caribbean: Don’t hold us to higher standard than Atlantis

• Cruise line pushes back on EMP release demand

• Bahamas chief sees no ‘conflict’ with mega resort

• Urges all PI parties to work together for good of all

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Royal Caribbean asserts it would be “highly inappropriate” to hold it to a higher standard than Atlantis and other developers with its Bahamian head optimistic there will be no “conflict” with the Paradise Island mega resort.

Philip Simon, the Royal Beach Club’s president and general manager for the cruise line’s Bahamas operations, told Tribune Business that “fostering an atmosphere of collaboration” on Paradise Island will “bode very well for the future” and enable all developers to focus on enhancing the visitor product for their own economic benefit.

His comments came after Vaughn Roberts, Atlantis’ senior vice-president of government affairs and special projects, said in a question submitted as part of the public consultation for the Royal Beach Club’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that “it’s disappointing” Royal Caribbean did not also release the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) as part of the same process.

“As a potential neighbour, you should understand our concerns about the project and why it’s disappointing that you cannot share your Environmental Management Plan (EMP) with us as part of the public consultation process so we can review and ask you informed questions about it. What level of detail can we expect in the plan?” Mr Roberts wrote on Atlantis’ behalf.

Royal Caribbean, in response, promised that the EMP will be released publicly in accordance with Bahamian environmental laws and procedures. Its answer implied that Atlantis was seeking to hold it to a higher standard than those the meg resort and other Bahamas-based developers must comply with by requesting that it reveal the EMP as part of the consultation process.

“As a current neighbour, as we own 13 acres of private land on Paradise Island, we fully understand and appreciate Atlantis’ concerns. What Atlantis does on its property impacts the value of all businesses and property holders across Paradise Island as much as our development,” Royal Caribbean replied.

“Our Environmental Management Plan (EMP), per DEPP (Department of Environmental Planning and Protection) practice, will be made public and will follow the standard of practice for an EMP in The Bahamas. We commit to following the same stringent environmental regulations and processes all developers are required to follow, including other current and future proposed developments.

“It would be highly inappropriate to hold us to a subjective standard and not hold all current and future proposed developments to the same standard, especially projects that are adjacent to Paradise Island.” Asked by Mr Roberts what “financial protections”, or compensation guarantees, it will provide other Paradise Island businesses should its beach destination create “long-term environmental damage”, Royal Caribbean said this was addressed at the June 8 consultation.

It added that it will “follow the guidance of DEPP with respect to financial obligations stipulated in the Certificate of Environmental Clearance, if and when it is granted”. Atlantis, which previously voiced multiple concerns and misgivings about the 17-acre Royal Beach Club’s potential environmental impact to western Paradise Island, has yet to comment on the DEPP’s verdict that Royal Caribbean has “substantively addressed” all concerns.

Mr Roberts could not be reached for comment yesterday, but Mr Simon in a recent interview said it was in the best interests of all developers with Paradise Island interests to work together for the greater good rather than simply oppose each other’s plans.

“I don’t see a conflict,” he replied, when asked by Tribune Business about Royal Caribbean’s relations with Atlantis. “We’ve seen where there have been some expressions of concern relating to prospective neighbours and environmental concerns. Dialogue has taken place, questions have been asked and answers provided.

“I think it bodes well for the future that we create an atmosphere of collaboration and that will collectively benefit the product we offer to our guests. That, essentially, is a Bahamian experience that welcomes people and keeps them coming over and over again because they are satisfied.”

Mr Simon said Royal Caribbean has already been holding planning charrettes and meeting with potential “third party providers” of goods, services and other facilities that the Royal Beach Club will require when it launches around summer 2023. “We are very committed to ensuring this is a win-win-win for all involved,” he added.

“It has to truly represent not the ultimate beach and pool day, but the ultimate Bahamian experience for a beach and pool day like no other; that sense of pride and respect that can only be found in The Bahamas. We want to make sure every aspect of our culture is represented. That will only happen with a true partnership.”

Royal Caribbean will hold the first in a series of collective workshops with potential third-party Bahamian providers on August 29, and Mr Simon said the cruise line wants to tap into their “thoughts and vision” for what the Royal Beach Club should be so that it captures a true Bahamian identity and sense of place.

“That’s why people travel. That’s why they cruise,” he added. “Not only for experience of the product and the ships themselves. They go to different destinations for the culture, to experience the culture of that location. I’m very proud to be Bahamian and of the culture we represent. It’s been our business for a very long time, and there are so many ways to portray it

“At the end of the day culture is who we is, where we is. Jackson Burnside said that all the time. To be able to share that with millions of guests on a daily basis, it’s a wonderful opportunity and business.” Mr Simon pledged that Royal Caribbean has “sought to answer every single question that has come up from the beginning and to be very transparent in the process”.

With the EIA hurdle now seemingly overcome, and the EMP’s terms of reference already agreed with the DEPP, Royal Caribbean now has to publish the latter document and have it reviewed and approved by the environmental regulator before it can obtain its Certificate of Environmental Clearance. The EIA is different from the EMP, as the former identifies the potential environmental impacts from a project, and the latter focuses on how these are managed and mitigate.

Promising to work closely with government regulators at every step, Mr Simon added: “We have to hit the mark in terms of the process and be absolutely engaged with government at every step. We don’t want to make any mistakes along the way. That will only prove detrimental to the work and mission at hand.”

Royal Caribbean, in its responses to the public consultation questions, said: “As we are committed to making the vast majority of the operation of the Beach Club available to local Bahamian businesses, we will likely partner with a local business for all water activities, including snorkeling.

“We will include in our requirements for that partner that their staff will need to be trained in practices that have the least impact when they go into the ocean and that guests go through a briefing by trained staff prior to entering the water.”

Asked by Atlantis about the potential issues created by transporting close to 3,000 passengers between Nassau Cruise Port and the Royal Beach Club, and back, on an almost daily basis, Royal Caribbean suggested these concerns will be best addressed by the Bahamian-owned ferry business it ultimately hires to provide this service.

“Under the National Investment Policy of The Bahamas, we are not able to own and/or operate our own water transportation service, and therefore we have begun discussions with local Bahamian business partners who could potentially meet our safety and experience requirements,” Royal Caribbean added.

“We would expect to need between four to six passenger vessels for guests and between two to three vessels for employees, provisioning and/or specialised transport. Depending on the configuration a single vessel may be able to perform multiple functions. The final specifications (number of vessels, size, configuration, power, trip schedule, etc) will be determined in conjunction with that partner.

“Once we award a contract to a Bahamian partner, they will be in the best position to address your questions regarding the expansion of their Bahamian business (are we leveraging existing assets or developing new and to what specification), number of new (or existing) employees needed, number of new (or existing vessels) assigned to us, and their long-term sustainability goals as a Bahamian company.”