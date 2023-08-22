‘UB study highlights need to criminalise marital rape’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A STUDY highlighting the threats married women face emphasises the need to criminalise marital rape, women’s rights advocate Marion Bethel said yesterday.

Mrs Bethel, the vice chairperson and rapporteur of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), spoke to The Tribune following the publication of research by University of The Bahamas professors, which showed that married women surveyed were more likely to have non-consensual sex than single women.

“There’s been an urgency to criminalise marital rape from decades ago,” she said. “We brought it before the public at least 10 years ago, 15 years ago, so every day it’s urgent, it’s not just newly urgent.

“Married women are unprotected in regard to rape. Married women are the only group of women where they are not protected, their human right to be free from gender-based violence is not protected.”

“Under the current rape laws, a man, a husband, has immunity and impunity in raping his wife. This is absolutely wrong. It is a violation of the married woman’s rights to have a choice as to whether she wants to have sex with her husband at any point in time. Our bodies are our own. They’re autonomous, and we have the right to choose to have sex with our husbands and to engage in that way. So, yes, marital rape should be criminalised and it is long overdue it’s not a new thing.”

The study by UB professors noted that married were 3.07 times more likely to have non-consensual sex than single women.

“Overall, 38.2 per cent of 60 married women who had non-consensual sex indicated that they would leave the relationship if they could, compared to 11.5 per cent of 357 married women who had not experienced non-consensual sex,” the study reported.

Although the government is considering criminalising marital rape, much uncertainty remains as to whether it will do so.

“I think they must feel very vulnerable and that the government isn’t taking it seriously,” Mrs Bethel said about women forced to have sex in marriages. “I think we as a society don’t take marital rape very seriously. We think that it is a right or a right for couples that they have to have sex at the time that the man mandates, no that is not so.”

“It’s a cultural mind shift that needs to be changed. Just because you’ve gotten married doesn’t mean that you’ve given an infinite yes to having sex. You can choose to have sex with your husband that is the right that he has that is the right that the woman has.”

The Bahamas is one of the few countries in the region to explicitly exclude marital rape from its definition of rape, except where spouses are legally separated or subject to separation proceedings.