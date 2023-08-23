DeMarco: ‘We should not take this for granted’

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AS the FIBA Pre-Qualifying Tournament came to a close on Sunday night with the Bahamas winning the title over Argentina, a few players were highlighted for their performances.

The tournament concluded in La Banda, Argentina, with the Bahamas pulling off an 82-75 victory over Argentina to advance to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in July for the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Head coach Chris DeMarco was quite thrilled in the fact that the team completed its mission.

“We accomplished our goal. We moved on,” was how DeMarco summed up the team’s performance. “Now we can get ready for the next step, which is to qualify for the Olympics.”

At the end of the tournament, the three National Basketball Association players for the Bahamas were listed among the top five players who shone the brightest in Santiago del Estero, while Travis Munnings was listed among three others who posted breakout performances in the tournament.

Eric Gordon, the newest member of the NBA to suit up for the Bahamas, was the first to be highlighted for his performance.

He had tournament statistics of 17.8 EFF; 20.3 PPG; 65.0 3PT% and was listed as the leading scorer with 20.3 points per game.

He led the Bahamas with their championship victory with 27 points as the 34-year-old shot 54.5 percent from the field and 13-20 (65 percent) on three-pointers and averaged 2.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per night.

Deandre Ayton, who will team up with Gordon for the first time this season in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, had tournament statistics of 25.3 EFF; 15.5 PPG; 13.8 RPG.

Despite quiet offensive performances over the weekend, Ayton led the tournament in efficiency (25.3) after averaging 15.5 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

As the team’s centre, Ayton notched a 10-point, 21-rebound double-double in the final and his work on the defensive end was a big part of The Bahamas’ title run.

Buddy Hield, the sharp shooting guard from Grand Bahama, had tournament statistics of 16.3 EFF; 19.8 PPG; 4.8 RPG.

Hield’s scoring dropped with every game of the tournament, going from 25 against Cuba to 17 (Argentina), 15 (Uruguay in the semifinals) and 8 in the final.

Although he didn’t display his shooting stroke, going just 29.3 percent on 10.2 attempts per game, Hield’s presence caused terror among opposing defences and the threat of his stroke opened things up for his teammates and allowed Bahamas to lead the tournament in scoring at 92.2 points per game.

The Indiana Pacers guard also chipped in 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game and finished tied for 6th in efficiency (16.3).

As a starter, forward Travis Munnings was listed among the breakout performers with his tournament statistics of 13.8 EFF; 11.5 PPG; 66.7 FG%

Munnings was the unsung hero of The Bahamas’ title run as he complemented Ayton, Gordon and Hield, who drew most of the attention.

The 28-year-old Munnings completed an excellent tournament as a jack-of-all-trades weapon, averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from the three-point line.

Munnings, who plays professionally in France, was also clutch in the final, finishing with 16 points and draining a pair of key three-pointers in the first half.

“Travis Munnings has been an asset for our national team,” said DeMarco, who spent the past five years working with the team. “He’s a talented player. “He’s a leader at his role, but it’s just a shame that he’s not playing at a higher or the highest level because he’s an incredible team player. He’s been able to make a valuable contribution to our team.”

DeMarco, an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, said he’s also been pleased with the management and coaching staff that the Bahamas Basketball Federation has been able to assemble.

He noted that with LJ Rose as the team manager and Moses Johnson and Mikhail McKLean as assistant coaches, they have put together a solid squad that was able to get the job done in Argentina.

“Every one of our players were able to contribute, so we just have to continue building,” DeMarco said. “I believe in this team and the goal is to go to every tournament and compete.

“We have the talent to be successful and we should not take this for granted. This goes back a long way and what has become Bahamas Basketball and the Bahamas national team is not something that was easy to do.”

DeMarco commended those coaches and players who made the sacrifices in the past to help pave the way for the success that the team has achieved so far. He said it’s all about building something special and they have been able to accomplish that.

As they prepare for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in July, DeMarco said they will have to find a way to get the players together a little earlier than they did for this tournament so that they can gel and be better prepared for the competition.

He noted that in qualifying for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the first time, DeMarco said the competition will only get harder, but he’s confident that they can put together another solid squad that will be able not just to compete, but to be a contender to qualify for the Olympics from July 26 to August 11.