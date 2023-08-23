EDITORIAL: Davis facing yet another issue not on the agenda

SHORTLY after the current administration came to office, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was asked whether marital rape legislation would be on the agenda. At the time, he replied that he had too many other things to be thinking about.

That response prompted something of an uproar, and even by April this year, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe was saying that such legislation was not in the manifesto at election time and so it should not be a significant priority for the Davis administration.

The strength of the reaction, however, was such that it seems that marital rape legislation has very much been on the party’s agenda – back in January, Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe was saying consultation on such laws would be done in weeks. Weeks have come and gone and no such legislation has appeared, however.

Certainly, discussions on the issue have very much been taking place in the public forum – with various opinions being expressed on the issue.

There is certainly a sense that perhaps the government was bounced into the issue in response to calls from a chorus of voices – among those calling for marital rape to be criminalised is Mr Davis’ wife, Ann Marie, who said in January that she agreed that “marital rape should be criminalised and included in the new bill that’s coming out”. In June, when Pastor Rex Major said he was troubled by the concept of marital rape “because people could lie, and the easy way to get out of this husband which I don’t want any more is I gon’ tell people he rape me.” Ann Marie Davis invited him to become more informed about marital rape.

Which brings us to the issue of abortion.

First, Mr Munroe spoke up about a case that is now before the courts, saying that police should investigate both the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl and the abortion procedure reportedly carried out afterwards.

Again, he referenced the party’s election manifesto, saying that the PLP did not commit to changing abortion laws.

Last night, Mr Davis was asked by The Tribune about the subject, to which he responded that abortion is a personal choice.

To be clear, abortion is not legal in The Bahamas – so if it is a personal choice, it is one that faces legal consequences.

Mr Davis also said that changing the law so that rape victims can get an abortion is a “medical matter” that he “would have to consider”.

Where marital rape went from not being on the government’s agenda to becoming legislation that – supposedly – was to be put forward, is the issue of abortion set to follow?

The similarity between the situations is striking – and sure to garner a strong response from all sides of the debate.

Will the government be bounced into putting the issue on the agenda this time?

If the issue of marital rape has proven to be too controversial to bring the legislation to the House as yet, then the issue of abortion is even more so.

But as Parliament enjoys its current break after being prorogued, the government may find itself approaching its fresh session with an unexpected addition to its schedule.

And all of this comes as a woman is facing charges of harming her daughter by committing an abortion. Quite what the effect on a legal case is from a Prime Minister expressing his view that the action committed is a personal choice rather than a crime is new territory.

One thing is for sure, a topic seemingly nowhere near the agenda a week ago is now much more of an issue for the government to face.