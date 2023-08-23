Prison plans resubmitted with ‘significantly’ reduced costs

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

CORRECTIONS Commissioner Doan Cleare said plans for new prison facilities had been resubmitted to the Ministry of Finance with a reduced cost, though he declined to say how much money has been saved or what has been eliminated from the project.

“The pricing has been reduced significantly, and we tried not to eliminate things that are totally necessary,” Mr Cleare said.

He cited plans for mental health facilities and classrooms as examples of what could not be eliminated because of their importance.

In May, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed that the government expanded its construction plans for the corrections facility, moving from a $40m high-medium security facility to a $90m “correctional institution, administrative, housing and medical facility”. He later revealed that the Ministry of Finance asked that the project cost be reduced.

Officials say facility upgrades are vital to getting accredited by the American Correctional Association.

“Based on what I’m hearing, you know, emanating back from the government, we have done our job, and they are appreciative of what we have done,” Commissioner Cleare said yesterday.

He said the prison houses some 1,500 inmates, over 200 mentally challenged. He said a mental health facility is essential because the number of people with mental challenges continually grows.

He said the project’s financier, Walker’s Group, will meet a prison construction company based in the United States to determine the schedule for the project.

Mr Cleare told reporters in September 2022 that the new facility will be completed in the next 17 months.

Yesterday, Mr Munroe said he had not seen the revised plan from prison officials. He said officials would likely give him a presentation when he returns from leave.