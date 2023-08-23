Search for missing aircraft near Eleuthera called off

SEARCH efforts for an aircraft that went down after leaving Fort Lauderdale for Eleuthera with one person on board have been called off.

The aircraft departed Fort Lauderdale Airport and was expected to arrive at North Eleuthera International Airport shortly before 2pm on Sunday.

Although the US Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force launched search and rescue efforts for the Cessna 402, which was reportedly last seen 17 miles west of Eleuthera, their efforts were unsuccessful.

RBDF Commodore Raymond King reportedly said rescue teams searched for more than 21 hours, covering just under 20,000 square miles.

“The Royal Bahamas Defence Force also used three assets, two vessels and our aircraft.

“Regrettably, to this point, we haven’t found the aircraft,” Commodore King said.

He noted that the United States Coast Guard had also suspended search efforts.