Closed consultation on marijuana legislation expected to begin today

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration has started closed consultation on a compendium of marijuana legislation, The Tribune understands.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder and Health Minister Dr Michael Darville are expected to discuss the legislation during the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly briefing today.

Mr Pinder recently said the legislation would be debated in Parliament before the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters at the House of Assembly after Commissioner Clayton Fernander read Governor-General CA Smith’s proclamation proroguing Parliament earlier this month, Mr Pinder said: “We are proceeding on our consultation, initially with some private sessions with some interested parties,” he said. “Those should kick off. Within two weeks, we look to launch public consultation and townhall meetings through September.

“We have the legislative regime prepared. We have all of the ancillary pieces, the regulations, the rules, the respective orders all prepared. We have a communication plan that has been drawn up that we look to initiate.

The administration has missed its previous timelines related to the legislation.

Mr Pinder had said the bills would be released after the July 10th independence anniversary celebrations, but that did not happen.

In 2022, Mr Pinder said cannabis legislation would be advanced within the first six months of the new year.