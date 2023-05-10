Pinder: Marijuana Bill waits Minister of Health endorsement

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff reporter
ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder expected the Minister of Health to sign off yesterday on legislation to address marijuana before the draft bill is put on Cabinet’s agenda.
“The Minister of Health is doing his final review of the Cabinet paper in the suite of legislation and the presentation that we have prepared to go to cabinet,” Mr Pinder told reporters before the weekly Cabinet meeting.
“As soon as he signs off, we’ll have it on the Cabinet agenda. I’m hoping that I can speak to him today (yesterday) and get it signed off.
“It’s complete from our point of view.”
Last month, Mr Pinder said his office would in two weeks present to Cabinet a document explaining the legal framework for cannabis regulation.
Cannabis legislation has been discussed for years. Administrations have not yet addressed the matter, even as several neighbouring countries have passed such laws.
After assuming office, the Davis administration promised to present marijuana legalisation to Parliament before the end of 2022, but that deadline was missed.
Mr Pinder has previously said the Davis administration intends to advance comprehensive legislation to regulate the medical cannabis industry and a different framework for industrial hemp.
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 39 minutes ago
Even PM Davis's own daughter, who is a medical doctor in the U.S., has warned him many times of the irrefutable scientific evidence that exists today which directly links high levels of concentrated THC from bio-engineered cannabis plants to the occurence of incurable schizophrenia, especially in adolescents.
JackArawak 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
Hey expo, the kids are already smoking it.
ExposedU2C 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
Yup. Explains why there are so many mentally ill kids today.
Bonefishpete 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing $5 million to the effort to get the measure on the 2024 ballot. Other multi-state medical marijuana operators also are expected to support the campaign."
You all running out time. Florida passes recreational marijuana in the 2024 election then what? Keep arresting tourists coming off the cruise ships for Dangerous Drugs? That will go over well with your fancy new cruise port.
