Pinder: Marijuana Bill waits Minister of Health endorsement

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder expected the Minister of Health to sign off yesterday on legislation to address marijuana before the draft bill is put on Cabinet’s agenda.

“The Minister of Health is doing his final review of the Cabinet paper in the suite of legislation and the presentation that we have prepared to go to cabinet,” Mr Pinder told reporters before the weekly Cabinet meeting.

“As soon as he signs off, we’ll have it on the Cabinet agenda. I’m hoping that I can speak to him today (yesterday) and get it signed off.

“It’s complete from our point of view.”

Last month, Mr Pinder said his office would in two weeks present to Cabinet a document explaining the legal framework for cannabis regulation.

Cannabis legislation has been discussed for years. Administrations have not yet addressed the matter, even as several neighbouring countries have passed such laws.

After assuming office, the Davis administration promised to present marijuana legalisation to Parliament before the end of 2022, but that deadline was missed.

Mr Pinder has previously said the Davis administration intends to advance comprehensive legislation to regulate the medical cannabis industry and a different framework for industrial hemp.