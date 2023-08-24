Cooper announces new air service between Abaco and Miami coming by year’s end

A NEW airlift service between Miami and Abaco involving JSX Airlines will start on December 24, 2023, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation said.

JSX vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development David Drabinsky explained the airline will service multiple markets before it leaves Florida.

“The airline’s plan is to connect Dallas (DAL) and White Plains (HPN) through Miami for service to/from Marsh Harbour by flying five round trips per week,” Mr Drabinsky said in a press statement from the ministry.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said the effort was a collaborative one that took months of positive engagement with JSX.

“We are excited to support this new launch to match the ever-growing demand for the Abacos as travel continues an impressive recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Cooper said.

“The additional air stopover arrivals from such important key markets will expose new and returning visitors to a widely refreshed product and bring tremendous economic benefits for the local community and industry stakeholders”.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, John Pinder II, who is also an Abaco resident, said the additional airlift would aid in the recovery of Abaco’s economy, which suffered the twin blows of Dorian and the pandemic.

“It’s welcome news for all of us on Abaco,” he said.

“The Ministry of Tourism is actively seeking to build direct linkages to different destinations in The Bahamas in order to spur the economic development and growth we need.”

JSX is an American air carrier that is described as a hop-on jet service.

As a unique public charter operator, they offer travellers the perks of private air travel on roomy 30-seat jets, booked by-the-seat, at attainable fares.

“We look forward to this new service and hopefully adding more destinations to The Bahamas in short order”, said Mr Drabinsky.